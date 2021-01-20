How to sign up for MLGW’s Share the Pennies home weatherization program

Applications for the program will be available on January 25, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homeowners with limited incomes who need weatherization and energy-efficiency repairs such as attic insulation, window replacement and air sealing are encouraged to apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program.

Applications will be accepted online at MIFA.org/sharethepennies starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25. Due to high demand, completed applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until program capacity is reached. Customers without online access should call 901-529-4561 when applications open to leave their contact information.

No in-person applications will be accepted.

MLGW customers who are Shelby County homeowners are eligible for the program if they meet all of the qualifications:

Home is listed in the applicant’s name

Applicant is 18 years or older

Applicant lives in the home

Applicant's income meets 200% of the Federal Poverty level

Applicant has an active MLGW utility account with no diversion charges or outstanding debt in collections within the last seven years

Applicant is current on previous year’s City and County property taxes