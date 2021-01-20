How to sign up for MLGW’s Share the Pennies home weatherization program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homeowners with limited incomes who need weatherization and energy-efficiency repairs such as attic insulation, window replacement and air sealing are encouraged to apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program.
Applications will be accepted online at MIFA.org/sharethepennies starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25. Due to high demand, completed applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until program capacity is reached. Customers without online access should call 901-529-4561 when applications open to leave their contact information.
No in-person applications will be accepted.
MLGW customers who are Shelby County homeowners are eligible for the program if they meet all of the qualifications:
- Home is listed in the applicant’s name
- Applicant is 18 years or older
- Applicant lives in the home
- Applicant's income meets 200% of the Federal Poverty level
- Applicant has an active MLGW utility account with no diversion charges or outstanding debt in collections within the last seven years
- Applicant is current on previous year’s City and County property taxes
Specific income guidelines and the complete list of weatherization and energy-efficiency repairs that can be performed under the program can be viewed at MIFA.org/sharethepennies. The Share the Pennies program rounds up MLGW customers’ bills to the next whole dollar amount to fund weatherization and energy-efficiency grants. The program has assisted over 450 customers with repairs since 2018.