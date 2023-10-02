MLGW warns Memphis citizens, businesses of upcoming gas smell on Tuesday

Routine work from MLGW will likely start at around 8 a.m. at 9654 Winchester and could last as long as 1 p.m., the energy provider said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If there's something smelly on Winchester Road come Tuesday morning, chances are that Memphians need not be alarmed.

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) have stated that they will be performing "routine gas maintenance" and that an odor will be in the air as part of this work.

The routine work will likely start at around 8 a.m. at 9654 Winchester and could last as long as 1 p.m., the energy provider said.

The public may smell "mercaptan," a a colorless gas with a distinctive putrid smell, in the surrounding area. Mercaptan is reportedly the chemical odorant that MLGW typically adds to natural gas so that it can be easily detected.