MLGW warns Memphis citizens, businesses of upcoming gas smell on Monday and Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If something smells like rotten eggs on Winchester Road come Monday morning, chances are that Memphians need not be alarmed.

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) have stated that they will be performing "routine gas maintenance" and that an odor will be in the air as part of this work.

The work will likely start at around 7 a.m. on Winchester Road — west of South Houston Levee — and could last as long as 2 p.m., the energy provider said.

The public may smell "mercaptan," a colorless gas with a distinctive putrid smell, in the surrounding area. Mercaptan is reportedly the chemical odorant that MLGW typically adds to natural gas so that it can be easily detected.

Depending on wind and weather conditions, MLGW said that residents and businesses in the vicinity could smell a strong odor — similar to that of a rotten egg — during the morning hours.