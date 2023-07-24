MLGW says squirrel is to blame for partial outage that left half of University of Memphis campus without AC Monday

The U of M sent an email to students Monday saying all campus buildings south of Southern Avenue were only receiving partial power. MLGW said they fixed the issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After a partial power outage left much of the University of Memphis campus without working air conditioning or major appliances for most of Monday, MLGW said the root cause of the issue was not the weather - but a squirrel.

Monday morning, the University of Memphis sent an email to students saying campus buildings south of Southern Avenue had only partial power due to a fault in one of the grid's phases.

This impacted several buildings including the Alumni Center, the student gym and recreation center, and the athletic building, knocking out their air conditioning and major appliances, as well as causing intermittent internet connectivity.

MLGW said later Monday that the issues were resolved after they had an "issue" with a squirrel.

Several neighborhood blocks in East Memphis also reported partial power outages Monday, including a block near White Station road that had no working air conditioning after an MLGW crew did not properly reconnect a power line Saturday, according to what an MLGW troubleshooter told an ABC24 crew member who was affected by the outage.