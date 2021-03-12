MLGW says system outages are the result of equipment failure

MLGW said the system outages were the result of equipment failure, not a cyber attack, but failed to provide additional details.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light Gas and Water is still working to resolve issues connected to multiple system outages at the utility company this week.

MLGW has not revealed what caused the outages, only saying it was due to equipment failure. However, a spokesperson did confirm the loss was not connected to a cyber attack of any kind.

According to MLGW, no disconnections took place Friday, December 3rd, because of the system-wide problems.

Because of the issues earlier in the week, customers like Monica Moore got in her car and drove to an MLGW office looking for help. Moore was having trouble trying to pay her bill online.

"I have been trying to pay my bill for the past couple of days. No luck," said Moore. "Normally I pay it online, but it was acting stupid, so I was like I am just going to come up here."

#MLGW Community Offices are unable to process payments at this time. My Account is also down. Drive thrus have been temporarily closed. You may still use the drop boxes and Pay Agents. Payments will be processed as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/W7AwyEnbMU — MLGW (@MLGW) December 1, 2021

The outage is the latest issue at MLGW. Last month, ABC 24 reported a shortage of employees in the customer call center, forcing customers to wait sometimes hours to get an employee on the telephone for assistance.

The long wait time was frustrating to Larry Young, who said he had been trying to get an MLGW issue resolved for a week.

"I am having a lot of trouble trying to reach someone," said Larry Young, MLGW customer.

A statement from MLGW said that customers could use drop boxes and drive-thrus at community centers to make payments. The call center is also open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

No one from MLGW was available for an interview.

This is the most recent press release from the utility company about the situation:

MLGW Customer Care Center Resumes Normal Operations

December 2, 2021

Community Office drive-thrus closed this morning. No Disconnections.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is still working to resolve issues from the multiple system outages that occurred yesterday.

The Customer Care Center will resume normal operations today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can call 901-544-6549 for assistance.

MLGW Community Offices are still unable to process payments at this time. Drive-thrus will be closed this morning. Customers can use the drop boxes at all offices and payments will be processed as soon as possible.

There will be no disconnections today, and we ask for continued patience as we work to serve all our customers.

MLGW customers can make payments in person at authorized pay agent locations (search by zip code for agent locations at mlgwagents.com) throughout Shelby County.

Several types of requests can be handled online: