MLGW, TVA to celebrate 500th home to undergo money-saving energy upgrades

Low-income homes can qualify for an energy uplift program that upgrades appliances to save money on bills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the Tennessee Valley Authority are scheduled to celebrate the completion of the 500th home to be "weatherized" in a program that helps homeowners reduce the cost of their energy bills.

Homes that participate in the EnergyRight Home Uplift undergo energy efficiency upgrades. The program is only for low-income households.

MLGW and TVA said low-income homes are much more likely to have outdated appliances in need of cost-saving upgrades.

Homes go through an energy audit to determine what improvements are needed.

Improvements include air and duct sealing, attic insulation, water heater, and pipe insulation, wall insulation, replacing windows and doors, and much more.

While celebrating the completion of the 500th home, TVA will also host a home energy workshop on Monday.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood Family Life Center at 620 Parkrose Rd. Energy workshop demonstrations begin at noon.

Recently, MLGW announced people could see an increase in bills as high as 20-30% beginning in December through April due to a worldwide shortage of natural gas.