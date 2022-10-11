MLGW set to vote on continued partnership with TVA

The vote outcome will determine if MLGW will continue its relationship with TVA as a power supplier, or if the utility company will explore other supplier options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being delayed, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) will hold a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to vote on its future partnership plans with Tennessee Valley Authority.

MLGW was forced to push the original November 16 vote date back after an appeal was made. The company said voting would not take place until the appeal process was closed, but it did not detail what the appeal was for.

Community leaders and MLGW customers have questioned MLGW'S relationship with TVA, and many wonder if price shopping or going into partnership with other power suppliers would make their monthly utility cost cheaper.

There has also been concerns raised about the long term 20-year contract agreement that was proposed by TVA and MLGW's former president J. T. Young.

The long term contract would force MLGW customers to be locked in with TVA and whatever monthly costs both companies set.

Young advised that MLGW should continue its relationship with TVA before he resigned on October 14. Doug McGowen took his place as the new MLGW President and CEO.

Although a 20-year contract agreement was previously discussed, there has been no word of whether new contract terms would be decided on under MLGW's new leadership

MLGW is the TVA's largest customer, and it has supplied power to the Memphis area for more than 80 years.

MLGW services more than 400,000 customers, making it the nations largest three-service utility company.