Fuel blending process may cause customers to smell gas mercaptan to be used on President’s Island April 13 to April 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers may smell an odor of natural gas in the air near President’s Island for four days starting Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16.

Excel TSD is using mercaptan, the chemical which gives natural gas its rotten egg odor, in their fuel blending process.