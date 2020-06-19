MLGW will resume disconnects on Monday, August 3

MLGW's disconnects and late fees have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On March 13, Memphis Light, Gas and Water implemented its Pandemic Plan. To better serve customers, the plan included the suspension of disconnections for all customers until further notice. During this time, while services were not disconnected, bills continued to accrue and customers have been encouraged to make payments, if possible.

As the area begins to reopen, MLGW says it must now resume normal policies, as many utilities across the country have done. Customer disconnects will resume Monday, August 3. Customers who may have been unable to pay their bills in full have approximately six weeks to get caught up on their utility bills without any late fees. However, late fees for payments made after the bill due date will also resume August 3.

To assist customers during these challenging times, MLGW is offering expanded payment plans including the ability to repay past due amounts over a 12-month period. Customers can call 901-544-6549 if assistance is needed. Customers may also request payment arrangements in My Account and through web chat. A list of all of our assistance programs can be found here.