Registration begins for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program for elderly & disabled customers

The Winter Moratorium program prevents cutoffs for registered customers during the months of December, January and February.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As colder weather approaches, MLGW wants to ensure uninterrupted service to its senior (ages 60 and above) and disabled customers. The Winter Moratorium program has been in place for over two decades and prevents cutoffs for registered customers during the months of December, January and February.

Participants are still responsible for paying their utility bills during this time, but in the event that the bill exceeds the customer’s means, the customer will not be disconnected.

There are no income restrictions for the Winter Moratorium program. However, applicants cannot have an outstanding balance greater than $199.99 on their utility bill on November 30 when the program begins. The deadline for application is November 15.

Customers can simply download the Winter Moratorium form at mlgw.com or request that one be mailed to them by calling 544-6549. If they have previously enrolled in the Winter Moratorium, they will automatically be re-enrolled if the past due balance does not exceed the minimum amount of $199.99 by the close of business November 30.

Note: For those 60 and over, proof of age is needed with each application (copy of driver's license, birth certificate or another legal form of ID). Also, for those applying due to a disability, proof of disability is needed with each application in the form of the proper certification.

For more information, visit mlgw.com/wintermoratorium.