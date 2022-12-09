MLGW worker dies after falling from vehicle, according to police

According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water said it is investigating after Memphis Police said a worker fell from his vehicle and died.

According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene.

In a statement, MLGW said only, “Memphis Light, Gas and Water confirms an employee was involved in an incident today near the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. The matter is under investigation.”