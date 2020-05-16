MLK College Prep hosts drive-thru graduation parade

Schools are adapting to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, senior classes across the world weren't able to have traditional graduation ceremonies this spring.

Saturday, the faculty and staff at MLK College Prep hosted a drive-thru graduation parade to celebrate their seniors. More than 100 students and their families lined up in Frayser for the diploma distribution ceremony.

One by one, each student got out of their car to receive their diploma, a picture, and a meal to go.