Here's how Mid-Southerners honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK Day

Each year on January 16, better known as MLK Day, Dr. King is recognized for his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and in celebration of his legacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners gathered around the Memphis area Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Race for Reconciliation

Rain didn't stop runners and walkers at the Race for Reconciliation. ABC24 News was a partner for the event, and our Jordan Foster hosted. The 5K and one-mile walk was held at AutoZone Park.

Organizers said the race is about healing, honor, and hope for a better future for everyone. People from all walks of life joined the event.

“We want to show that we continue his legacy, and we continue to think of him. We get out here and we do what's not easy because he did what’s not easy many years ago,” said James Shaw, a University of Memphis student.

“Just instilling in our children the importance that we are all equal. Just being part of today emphasized those morals that we want to instill in our children,” said Erica Zajac.

National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) hosted several events Monday in celebration and remembrance of Dr. King. Admission to all MLK Day events organized by NCRM was free.

"Each year on this special day, we remember the life of Dr. King, what he stood for, and why our museum exists," Museum President Dr. Russell Wigginton said. "It reminds us of the Beloved Community he talked about so often, and to see the community converge on our campus reinforces that message."

The museum debuted a new exhibit, ‘Tarred Healing,’ which features photography by Cornell Watson. Watson is an award-winning Black photographer based in Durham, North Carolina, who centers his work around sharing the stories of Black people.

The museum also highlighted the anniversaries of several key events from the civil rights movement as part of ‘Freedom Can't Wait.’ That exhibit looks at pivotal moments in history like the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 55th commemoration of Dr. King (MLK55), the 60th anniversaries of the Birmingham campaign, Medgar Evers' assassination, and the March on Washington, the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The museum also had live music and main stage performances by local artists. And it held its annual blood drive with Vitalant to help with the critical blood shortage, and a food drive in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank.

NCRM said Tennessee Arts Commission, Home Depot, and several local restaurants and business also sponsored the day's events or assisted by volunteering.

MLK Day Parade

Also Monday was the annual MLK Day parade. It began at the intersection of N. Main and Willis Ave. with an opening ceremony, and marchers hit the street, ending the parade at Army Park at 2nd St and GE Patterson. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosted the parade’s closing ceremony.

The MLK Day Parade has been celebrated since 1972, but the celebration was halted during the pandemic.

MLK Days of Service

Across the Greater Memphis area the last few days, people have also gathered for Days of Service in honor of Dr. King. From handing out food and supplies to those in needs, to cleaning up areas with blight, folks showed their generosity through helping hands for others in the community.

On Monday, there were community clean-up walks at JUICE Orange Mound and For the Kingdom in Raleigh. Others volunteered a Holy Nation Church in Memphis, which has been vandalized in recent weeks.

Seeds 2 Life, Inc. handed out sanitizing wipes and sprays for the community. And FedEx volunteers packaged tens of thousands of meals as part of a nationwide effort with non-profit Rise Against Hunger. The packaged meals will then be sent to people facing hunger around the world.