Mobile food pantry on Friday organized by Mid-South Food Bank, MLGW

A mobile food pantry open to "any MLGW customers" has been organized by the energy company and Mid-South Food Bank.
The MLGW Training Center at 4949 Raleigh-LaGrange Road is set to host the pantry starting at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Utility volunteers are said to distribute food "until supplies are exhausted." Clients of Tennessee’s Department of Human Services might also be able to receive replacement benefits for groceries from the Department of Human Services.
After another round of severe storms Friday morning, more than 24,000 customers are without power, according to MLGW's outage map. MLGW said 10,000 of those had been without power since Tuesday, when high gusty winds knocked out power to more than 140,000 people around Memphis.
MLGW said Friday that more storms that could come in the afternoon may slow progress on restoring outages. The utility said 98 repair crews and 89 tree crews are working around the city to restore power.