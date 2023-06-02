Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death

Supporters say his cry for his mother moments before his alleged murder was a summon to all mothers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death.

Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.

Supporters say his cry for his mother moments before his alleged murder was a summon to all mothers.

Sunday's vigil followed protest that shut down Danny Thomas and Poplar Ave. on Saturday, where activist and protestors demanded justice for Tyre, as well as the passing of the Data Transparency Act.

Protestors also made demands to put an end to pretextual traffic stops, which happens when an officers or law enforcement suspects that someone is committing crime with little evidence to support the suspicion.

Activist have also argued that police departments should not allow officers to wear plain clothes on duty or and use unmarked vehicles.

Amongst all these demands, activist also said they want to see an end to the use of specialized task forces.

A "No More Weeping" rally and press conference calling some 100 grandmothers and activist in support of Nichols is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 after the weekly city council meeting.