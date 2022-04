Police said the 2-day-old boy's mom, Monique Bradley, is believed to have taken her newborn son, Mason McThune, from the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newborn boy has been taken from Regional One Hospital in Memphis before he was released to his mother's care, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to police, the child was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on where the child or Bradley may be should call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.