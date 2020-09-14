More than 18,000 MLGW customers at risk of being cut off as utility resumes disconnections

Company picked up again on disconnections after two-week pause; assistance options available.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday afternoon, MLGW payment centers stayed busy and more than 5000 are expected through seven Monday evening, with more than 18,000 customers at risk of disconnection as of Monday morning.

"We don't want to cut our customers off," Gale Jones Carson with MLGW said.

MLGW disconnections began again Monday, after a two-week pause. They were stopped entirely between mid-March and late August during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disconnection will be spread out based on the day of the billing cycle - and unlike last month - it'll be no more than 3500 customers a day.

"We are cutting down on the number of billing cycles that will be cut off each day," Carson said.

Those with MLGW said to avoid disconnection, MLGW customers can pay the owed balance in full, pay the owed the balance down $199 or pay a quarter of balance & set up payment plan.

Today at 5 & 6 @LocalMemphis: @MLGW disconnections resumed at 8:30 this morning. As of Friday, MLGW said more than 18,000 accounts were eligible to be cut off if enough payment wasn't made. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) September 14, 2020

Thanks to grant dollars, MIFA will cover up to $800 in utility assistance and Shelby County's Community Services Agency up to $500 additional dollars for approved customers.

"There are millions of dollars out there for our customers and we want them to take advantage of this, the money is for them," Carson said.

Carson said MLGW identified a little more than 200 customers with SCS students doing virtual learning who could be impacted.

"We don't have a lot of homes who would be impacted and we are staying on top of those who would be eligible," Carson said.

MLGW customers who need to set up a payment plan must do so over the phone and it usually takes about 20 minutes.