x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Morning fire is a reminder to remember fire pit safety this holiday weekend

The Memphis Fire Department said a fire pit is to blame for an early morning fire in Frayser.
Credit: Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Fire fighters are warning about taking precautions around outdoor firepits ahead of the 4th of July holiday, after a fire Wednesday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Trezevant, not far from Range Line Road in Frayser. It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and started in the outdoor fire pit behind the home.

They said the best thing to keep in mind is do not place a fire pit on a wooden deck, and never leave it unattended. Be sure to make sure it is always completely extinguished before packing things up for the night. And keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher on hand.

RELATED: Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

RELATED: Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

RELATED: Firework-related injuries up 25% over last 15 years, report finds

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Opinion | We can’t just wait & see when it comes to caring for children and parents | Otis Sanford