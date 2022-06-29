Morning fire is a reminder to remember fire pit safety this holiday weekend

The Memphis Fire Department said a fire pit is to blame for an early morning fire in Frayser.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Fire fighters are warning about taking precautions around outdoor firepits ahead of the 4th of July holiday, after a fire Wednesday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Trezevant, not far from Range Line Road in Frayser. It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and started in the outdoor fire pit behind the home.

They said the best thing to keep in mind is do not place a fire pit on a wooden deck, and never leave it unattended. Be sure to make sure it is always completely extinguished before packing things up for the night. And keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher on hand.

6:24 am -MFD responded to a house fire. Origin/cause: Outdoor fire pit, accidental. Fire under control within 15 minutes. No injuries. Occupants evacuated on their own. MFD would like to remind everyone- Do not place your fire pit on a wooden deck and never leave it unattended. pic.twitter.com/WnvNfGg1tD — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) June 29, 2022