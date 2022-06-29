Morning fire is a reminder to remember fire pit safety this holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Fire fighters are warning about taking precautions around outdoor firepits ahead of the 4th of July holiday, after a fire Wednesday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Trezevant, not far from Range Line Road in Frayser. It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and no one was hurt.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and started in the outdoor fire pit behind the home.
They said the best thing to keep in mind is do not place a fire pit on a wooden deck, and never leave it unattended. Be sure to make sure it is always completely extinguished before packing things up for the night. And keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher on hand.