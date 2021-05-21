The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating.

A 66-year-old Morristown man died Thursday night after being struck by a boat propeller in Douglas Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The incident occurred at the Leadvale Access Area, according to TWRA, which is investigating.

The victim was identified as James McGee.

According to TWRA, McGee fell overboard from an aluminum boat shortly before 7 p.m. and was struck by the prop. He suffered serious arm injuries, according to TWRA.

"Onshore bystanders rescued him from the water and administered CPR until emergency services arrived," according to a TWRA release.

McGee was transported first to Morristown Hamblen Hospital and then to University of Medical Center, where he died, according to TWRA.

This is the seventh boating fatality so far this year, according to TWRA.