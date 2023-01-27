MoSH opens new AI traveling exhibit

The museum offers two AI exhibits—Your Mind and the Machine and Web of Innovation.

The Memphis Museum of Science and history opened a new artificial intelligence (AI) traveling exhibit, helping people understand what AI is, how ot has progressed over time, and how AI is used in our every day lives as well as in Memphis.

AI is the simulation of human intelligence by machines. Although AI could never replace the need for human activity and human interaction, it demonstrates patterns that mimic human actions and thinking.

The museum offers two AI exhibits—Artificial Intelligence, Your Mind and the Machine and Web of Innovation.