Did you know Memphis is home to a Mosquito Laboratory and a Mosquito Control Program?

With more than 163 gravid traps and 36 light traps placed across the city, mosquitos are captured to decrease mosquito populations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Now that summer temperatures are scorching hot, mosquito season is here, and for many, that is an extreme concern. What Memphians may not know is that the Shelby County Health Department has a Mosquito Control Program and a mosquito laboratory.

With more than 163 gravid traps and 36 light traps placed across the city, mosquitos are captured to decrease mosquito populations.

The Mosquito Control Program also tests and treats mosquitoes, limiting the spread of West Nile virus and other diseases, the Health Department said.

According to the Health Department, mosquitos are also controlled during the winter. Most mosquitos breed in ditches or locations filled with trash and debris.

SCHD will conduct mosquito spraying in the following zipcodes: 38053 and 38002 tonight between 8:15-11:15 p.m. Check your window A/C units for drips. A 6-inch puddle can breed 1,000 mosquitoes a week! TIP & TOSS! Link to map: https://t.co/BHQgfhleVd pic.twitter.com/UWPEKXz9lu — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 21, 2022

Clearing and reducing mosquito breeding spots helps to control mosquito populations, said the health department.