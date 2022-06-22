Did you know Memphis is home to a Mosquito Laboratory and a Mosquito Control Program?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Now that summer temperatures are scorching hot, mosquito season is here, and for many, that is an extreme concern. What Memphians may not know is that the Shelby County Health Department has a Mosquito Control Program and a mosquito laboratory.
With more than 163 gravid traps and 36 light traps placed across the city, mosquitos are captured to decrease mosquito populations.
The Mosquito Control Program also tests and treats mosquitoes, limiting the spread of West Nile virus and other diseases, the Health Department said.
According to the Health Department, mosquitos are also controlled during the winter. Most mosquitos breed in ditches or locations filled with trash and debris.
Clearing and reducing mosquito breeding spots helps to control mosquito populations, said the health department.
The Health Department has control activities scheduled for the week of June 20, and throughout the summer.