Mother dies days after daughter charged in Fayette County high school overdose deaths

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they are working with Collierville Police to determine if this death was also an overdose.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a teen charged in the deaths of two Fayette-Ware High School students after an overdose died Sunday, Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said Tuesday.

Garcia said the mother died after being rushed to an emergency room in Collierville Sunday, and his investigators are working with Collierville Police to determine whether the death was also an overdose.

This comes days after her daughter was charged with murder in the overdose deaths of the two teens just hours before Fayette-Ware High School's graduation ceremony on May 16.

Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson told ABC24 the unidentified teenage girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said about 4:40 p.m. on May 16, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school on a report of two girls who appeared not to be breathing inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They said a third girl inside the vehicle also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The sheriff said two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, died and a third, age 17, was taken to the hospital. It all happened just hours before Fayette-Ware's high school graduation ceremony.

The sheriff said the 17-year-old in the hospital was released into her grandmother's custody Wednesday, May 17, and charged in the death of the other girls. She is on house arrest and can only attend school and counseling. She is due back in court for a status hearing June 7.

The D.A. also told ABC24 that social media and text messages helped with the investigation, leading to the charges.