MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a motorcycle driver died after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at Elvis Presley and Kerr in south Memphis about 1:50 a.m. According to Memphis Police, Donnell Brown was driving a motorcycle when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

Police said Brown did not survive his injuries.

Further details on what happened have not been released.