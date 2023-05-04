Motorcyclist escorting funeral procession killed in crash on Highway 385

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Thursday along 385 east of Hacks Cross Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist who was escorting a funeral procession has died in a crash along Highway 385 in southeast Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, along 385 east of Hacks Cross Rd. The motorcyclist was taken to Methodist Hospital Germantown in critical condition, but later died.

SCSO identified the man as 56-year-old James Hanson of Memphis.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or if anyone will face charges.

The crash has caused backup along eastbound Highway 385. Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

