MPD cancel City Watch Alert, father and son found

Police believe the pair maybe travelling a 2015 4-door white Hyundai Genesis with the TN license plat 6L0-0L9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Memphis Police say the father and son have been safely located.

Memphis Police has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man travelling with his infant son.

Authorities say Jerome Fields, 32-years-old and his son 3-month-old Jermonie Fields was last seen just after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3600 block of Hermitage Road.

Police say Fields is distraught and has made threats to harm himself and his son.

Fields was last seen wearing a button down blue jean shirt, blue jean pants, brown work boots, and a Carhart khaki jacket. Jeromie Fields was last wearing a blue/green onesie that has "Little Brother" written on the front.