One person detained after child reportedly left in SUV dies in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a child was left in an SUV and died in North Memphis.
Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded after a concerned woman called in about a child left in an SUV near a daycare in the 900 block of Thomas Street. We're told the victim is a toddler.
Police said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he died.
Investigators have not what officially caused the child’s death.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.
