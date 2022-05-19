One person detained after child reportedly left in SUV dies in North Memphis

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of Thomas Street about a child in a vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a child was left in an SUV and died in North Memphis.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded after a concerned woman called in about a child left in an SUV near a daycare in the 900 block of Thomas Street. We're told the victim is a toddler.

Police said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Investigators have not what officially caused the child’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

At 2:37 pm, officers responded to 975 Danny Thomas for a juvenile in a vehicle. The victim was transported to LeBonheur critical where he was pronounced deceased. One person is detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/QSNuJAiqcq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2022

CORRECTION: The correct address is 975 Thomas. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2022