MPD investigates death of sanitation worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a city sanitation worker died while on the job Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the Solid Waste Management in the 1500 block of North Bellevue Blvd.
Workers told police they were picking up and dumping trash in the 1600 block of Peabody Avenue, when the truck started to smoke.
They called the victim, Clarence Morrow, to assess the damage.
Later, Morrow complained of not feeling well. Paramedics were called, but Morrow died at Methodist University hospital.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released this statement about Morrow's death:
“My deepest condolences go out to Mr. Morrow’s family and friends, and to his work family at the City of Memphis. We are still trying to determine the details surrounding Mr. Morrow’s death, but an investigation by our police department is underway. We take the health and safety of all our city employees seriously. I have asked Director Albert Lamar to review our safety protocols with all of our solid waste employees.”