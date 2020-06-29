MPD investigating a deadly shooting of teen in connection with an an attempted robbery

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a silver car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.

A female victim told Memphis Police she fired shots at suspects after an attempted robbery in 2800 block of Perkins.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a silver car. Just moments later, a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the individuals who dropped-off the boy off fled the scene in what they believe was the same silver car.