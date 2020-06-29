MPD investigating a deadly shooting of teen in connection with an an attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.
A female victim told Memphis Police she fired shots at suspects after an attempted robbery in 2800 block of Perkins.
Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a silver car. Just moments later, a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say the individuals who dropped-off the boy off fled the scene in what they believe was the same silver car.
If anyone has any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.