Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have shut down all westbound lanes on I-240 at Highway 385 due to a shooting investigation.

Officers believe the shooting happened on the interstate, as a female victim was found shot on the scene.

The female victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Authorities say all westbound lanes will be closed to unspecified time due to the investigation.