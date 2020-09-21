MPD investigating triple shooting at Whitehaven gas station

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a triple shooting at a Whitehaven gas station.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the 400 block of East Shelby Drive at the Valero gas station.

According to MPD, victims were sitting inside of their vehicle when several black men dressed in dark clothing approached and shot at the victim’s car.

Investigators pronounced one person dead on the scene. Medics transported one in non-critical condition and another in critical condition to the hospital.

