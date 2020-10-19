MPD issue City Watch Alert for missing man who may have been kidnapped

If you have any information that can help find Watson, you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man who they believe may have been kidnapped Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 37-year-old Harvey Watson was last seen leaving his home around noon in the 2300 block of Hawkhurst in East Memphis.

Watson’s mother told police an unknown person has called making threats to harm if demands aren’t met.

Police describe Watson as 5’8 and 130 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and gray/black shoes.