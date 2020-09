If you have seen her or know anything about her, you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch alert for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tanyah Wright was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of Parkchester Avenue. Authorities say she left home on foot and never returned.

Wright can be described as 5’3 weighing 120 pounds.