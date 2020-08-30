MPD issues city watch alert for missing girl

Whitfield was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black and white leggings and carrying a purple backpack.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing girl who was last seen on Friday night.

The mother told police she last saw her daughter, 11-year-old Amaya Whitfield, walking away from home in the 1500 block of Wellington around 8:00 p.m.

She believes Whitfield is with friends in the area of South Parkway, Lamar, or Bellevue.

Investigators say Amaya is 4’9 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and medium length black hair.

