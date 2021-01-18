MPD issues City Watch alert for missing teen

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing teenager near the Binghampton area.

Authorities say that 15-year-old Bryan Martinez was last seen in a red 2009 Dodge Journey truck near the area of Summer Avenue and Holmes Street.

The red truck bares Tennessee license plate number 4W4-2V6.

Martinez is a Hispanic male weighing 120 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket.