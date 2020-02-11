MPD issues City Watch Alert for woman kidnapped by her child's father

If you have seen them, please call Memphis Police 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a woman they say was kidnapped by her child’s father at gunpoint Sunday.

Police say Ytahj Wallace was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken by her child’s father Ladarrius Becton in a dark gray Durango just before noon near the intersection of Austin Peay and Coleman in Raleigh.

Wallace is described as 5’4”, 110 pounds and has a tattoo says “Eddie” over her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police say the alleged suspect Ladarrius Becton is 6’2” and 175 pounds.