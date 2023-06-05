MPD issues City Watch Alert for missing mother and toddler

MPD said Tenijah Jordan, 2, is in DCS custody, but mother Tanica Cotton, 29, left with her without DCS permission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a missing mother and her 2-year-old daughter. MPD said Tenijah Jordan, 2, is in DCS custody, but mother Tanica Cotton, 29, left with her without DCS permission.

Cotton is 5'5" tall and 165 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark pink shirt and carrying a pink and black backpack.

Jordan is 2' tall and 20 to 25 lbs., and was last seen wearing a light pink dress with this straps with her hair in pigtails.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.