MPD issues city watch for endangered children who left home with non-custodial father

Anyone with information relating to these types of incidents are typically asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, 901-636-4450 or 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a city watch for two young girls that reportedly left home with their non-custodial father — without permission from their mother.

Police said that Amira Patterson and Zamyah Greene are both "endangered" and went missing from the 1400 block of Alcy Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Amira has brown eyes, brown hair and is about 155 pounds, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). She is also about five feet tall. She has a mole on the inner corner of her right eye and a nose piercing, according to MPD.

Zamyah has green eyes, brown hair and is about 115 pounds, according to MPD. She also stands a little over five feet tall, according to MPD. She also has a nose piercing, according to MPD.

Anyone with information relating to these types of incidents are typically asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, 901-636-4450 or 901-545-2677.