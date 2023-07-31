MPD launches homicide investigation after man-down call west of Memphis International Airport

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homicide investigation by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) has started after a man-down call lead police to find a dead man on Monday morning.

Officers said they responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a man-down call at Bonwood and Melwood. This location is west of the Memphis International Airport.

One man was found dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. They encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.