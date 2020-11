34-year-old Tabitha Whitehead was last seen in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help finding a missing woman, they describe as endangered.

Tabitha Whitehead, 34, was last seen in the area of Hollywood and Chelsea in North Memphis.

Whitehead is 5'10", 124 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green eagle on the front. She has a tattoo on the front of her neck that reads "JROC".