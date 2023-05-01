MPD looking for person of interest of identity theft case at bank on Germantown Parkway

Police said they were told than a man deposited a stolen and altered check at a drive-up ATM at the First Horizon bank on Germantown Parkway.

This suspect was occupying a grey or light green Nissan Altima that could have been a 2002 through 2006 model, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The vehicle also has a white front-bumper, according to MPD. Surveillance footage shows the man in pictures that MPD shared committing this fraud, they said.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.