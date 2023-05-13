x
MPD looking for suspect who stole from South Memphis gas station parking lot twice

MPD said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was stolen on April 26 at the Marathon on 2196 South Third Street. Then, they said purse and car keys were stolen on May 10.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say stole a car at a Marathon gas station returned to that gas station to steal a purse and car keys from another vehicle, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that they responded on April 26 to the Marathon on 2196 South Third Street after a 2006 Chrysler 300 was taken. The victim was inside the store while this happened, according to MPD. 

Then, police said that they were called back to the same location on May 10 after the same suspect took a Michael Kors purse and car keys from another vehicle. 

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Auto Theft and Theft from a Motor Vehicle Marathon Gas Station 2196 South Third Street Report #2304022297ME &...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, May 13, 2023

