MPD looking for suspects after three separate Sunday morning shootings

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were three separate shootings that took place Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 3500 block of Pueblo Avenue and found a child who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. This boy was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 Block of Pueblo Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers located a juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fyvTjDDmdk — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place at 8 South Parkway.

Officers said they responded towards 2 a.m. and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

At 1:42 a.m., officers responded to 8 South Parkway regarding a shooting. Officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/bicHZNrACd — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2023

MPD said another shooting after victims arrived to the fire station at 3909 Knight Arnold Road.

Officers said they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find a man who had arrived by a private vehicle.

This man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

