MPD looking for suspects who robbed liquor store in East Memphis

Business Burglary 901 Wine & Spirits 4734 Spottswood Avenue Report #2307003930ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 8, 2023, around 2:30 AM, officers responded to a burglary at 901 Wine & Spirits. Surveillance footage shows a white Infiniti SUV rammed the back doors to the business to gain entry. Once the suspects gained entry, the suspects took multiple cases of liquor, then fled the scene. Approximately three thousand dollars worth of liquor was stolen or broken. The suspects' vehicles were a white Infiniti SUV with a sunroof and a black SUV with a sunroof. Five unknown suspects were wearing black hoodies, black pants, and black gloves. Please see the photos and videos attached. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. A photo of the suspect is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.