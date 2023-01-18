Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'

MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department.

Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD said Blek assisted in several felony arrests before his retirement in June 2022.

After retiring, Blek remained in the care of Officer Howell.

“Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to the MPD K9 unit and his fur-ever partner, Officer L. Howell,” said MPD in a post to Facebook.