MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.

MPD said Aiden Elrod may have run away after an argument with a sibling on Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 9:52 p.m.

Elrod is 4 foot 7 inches tall, and he weighs 110 pounds. MPD said he was last seen wearing a black hoodies, black pants, and black and gray Air Jordans.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can call missing persons at 901-545-2677.