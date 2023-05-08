MPD searching for missing woman who escaped after being stabbed

Coreuna Ward fled the scene with injuries, but MPD is not sure how serious her injuries are.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a missing persons alert for a woman who escaped after being stabbed during a domestic violence altercation.

Coreuna Ward was last seen in the 2000 block of Philsar St. wearing a black shirt and red pants. She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing anywhere between 130 and 140 pounds.

She has black hair that she often wears in a medium afro.

Ward fled the scene with injuries, but MPD is not sure how serious her injuries are.

According to MPD, officers responded to a domestic violence call at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. MPD said officers were told that Ward was stabbed when they made the scene.