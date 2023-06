MPD officers responded to a call about a single vehicle crash on 3rd Street at I-55 about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash.

MPD officers responded to a call about a single vehicle crash on 3rd Street at I-55 about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023. They found a motorcyclist had crashed and had died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Memphis Police.