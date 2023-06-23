x
MPD officers injured in single-car accident, police says

While responding to the call, officers were involved in an accident after they struck a guardrail, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis police officers were minorly injured in an accident after hitting a guardrail while responding to a prowler call Friday morning. 

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a prowler call at Farmville Ave. and Jackson Ave. at 3 a.m.

While responding to the call, officers were involved in an accident after they struck a guardrail, MPD said. 

MPD said two officers were transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition, and they were both treated and released from the hospital.

