MPD: One adult and two children die in Memphis, believed to be weather-related

MPD said that officers responded to the 3100 block of South Edgeware Road after trees had fallen on several houses in the neighborhood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult and two children in Memphis have died likely as an effect of the storms that damaged many areas in the Mid-South on Friday.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that officers responded to the 3100 block of South Edgeware Road after trees had fallen on several houses in the neighborhood.

First responders, along with these officers, located the victims that were dead on the scene.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi and several tornadoes were visually confirmed by trained spotters.

The region was under a rare level 5 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The area has not been under a severe weather risk this high since 2011. Strong storms continued to move throughout the Mid-South into the early morning hours of April 1.

Five people have died in the state of Arkansas after Little Rock, Wynne, and other towns were hit by the storms, which involved at least two confirmed tornadoes. Four of these were confirmed in Wynne, according to Cross County Coroner, Eli Long.

28 people were injured in the storms and taken to CrossRidge Hospital in Wynne, ABC News confirmed with the hospital's associate administrator Brian Mattes.