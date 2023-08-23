Do you know him? | MPD looking for person of interest in Monday shooting

Memphis Police said Cordarius Pearson is a person of interest in a shooting in Memphis' New Chicago neighborhood early Monday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released the photo of a man they're looking for in connection to a shooting in Memphis' New Chicago neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to MPD, at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an aggravated assault at North Watkins Street and Vollintine Avenue. Officers were told a struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect, and the victim was shot in the hand during the struggle.

Cordarius Pearson was developed as a person of interest in the investigation.

Pearson is 5’5" tall, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing red shorts, a yellow and red shirt, and a red hat.

Investigators need the community's help locating Pearson and any information leading to his whereabouts.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.