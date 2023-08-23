Do you know him? | MPD looking for person of interest in Monday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released the photo of a man they're looking for in connection to a shooting in Memphis' New Chicago neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to MPD, at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an aggravated assault at North Watkins Street and Vollintine Avenue. Officers were told a struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect, and the victim was shot in the hand during the struggle.
Cordarius Pearson was developed as a person of interest in the investigation.
Pearson is 5’5" tall, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing red shorts, a yellow and red shirt, and a red hat.
Investigators need the community's help locating Pearson and any information leading to his whereabouts.
At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.